UOG distributes CARES Act funds to students

The University of Guam today began the distribution of CARES Act funds. In this first round, 487 students will receive funds through direct deposit or by mail. Full-time students will receive $747.03, and part-time students will receive $560.27.

“We were notified of the availability of funds on Friday, and our Business Office immediately went to work processing payments to our students,” said UOG President Thomas W. Krise. “We know our students need these funds to help them manage the disruption of their education, and we will continue pushing to get the funds to all eligible students as soon as possible.”

UOG has received $4.5 million in grant funding from the CARES Act. About $2.3 million has been earmarked for UOG students to help cover expenses related to the disruption of their education due to the coronavirus.

“The funds from the CARES Act will ensure our students receive much-needed financial support to pursue their education,” Krise said in an earlier statement. “Our students will be able to count on some financial respite despite so many unknowns in our current situation. We are working on making funds available as soon as possible.”

The UOG campus has been closed since late March, and all classes have transitioned online for the remainder of the semester. In preparation for the distribution of funds, students are encouraged to contact the Financial Aid Office at finaid@triton.uog.edu to set up direct deposit and to update their contact information.

Checks are being disbursed to eligible students as they are verified to ensure full compliance with rules provided by the U.S. Department of Education. Students who have filed a valid FAFSA for the 2019-20 or 2020-21 academic years will be verified first.

