United, Philippine Airlines to resume some flights

United Airlines resume its Guam–Saipan service beginning May 2, the airline's Corporate Communications announced.

United will operate the GUM-SPN service aboard a B737 jet aircraft three-times weekly on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. United flight UA174 will depart Guam at 7:30 a.m. and arrive in Saipan at 8:11 a.m. The return flight (UA117) will depart Saipan at 9:15 a.m. and arrive in Guam at 9:55 a.m.

"United is pleased to be able to resume the lifeline connection between the islands in times of emergency, as well as support the transport of critical medical equipment and supplies, perishable food items and mail delivery for the residents of Saipan," United said. "This schedule is subject to change given the current Covid-19 environment and travel restrictions in place. Customers are encouraged to check united.com for the latest flight schedule.”

Meanwhile, the Philippine Airlines also announced plans to resume some international flights on select routes this month.

The Philippine flag carrier said it plans to operate a number of weekly flights to United States, including Guam, Japan, Canada, Australia, the UK, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia and South Korea in May.

The airline said it will announce the list of operating flights “as soon as possible” in an updated travel advisory on its website once the details have been finalised.