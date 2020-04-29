Authorities trying to locate unidentified debris reportedly found on Guam

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense, in conjunction with the Mariana Regional Fusion Center (MRFC), federal and military partners, are looking into recent open source reports of unidentified debris found on Guam.

No additional information from GHS/OCD is available. "At this time, authorities are looking for the debris in order to ascertain its origins," states a press release from GHS/OCD.

A website called "Interesting Engineering" reported on Apri 28 that a "downed Chinese rocket" was allegedly found "roughly 5,000 kilometers away, in Guam."

The report cited an entry from a Redditor in Guam, who may have found a 3-meter-wide chunk of the Chinese Long March 3B rocket, which failed mid-launch in early April. The article written by Brad Bergan is accompanied by an uncaptioned photo of an unidentified object sitting in an unidentified location.

"Early in April, a Chinese rocket fell mid-launch while carrying an Indonesian communications satellite. While it's not entirely uncommon for this to happen (remember when a Chinese lower rocket crashed into someone's home? We do), a Reddit user may have found a big chunk of China's downed rocket in Guam, roughly 5,000 kilometers (3,100 miles) away from its launch site, in Xichang Space Center, China, according to another Reddit user. Notably, the wreckage might be carcinogenic," reads the article written by Brad Bergan.



GHS/OCD remind residents and visitors to practice the “3Rs of If you have information in the whereabouts of the suspected debris, please contact the MRFC at (671) 475-0400 or mrfc@ghs.guam.gov.Safety” when any unidentified

explosive ordnance, munition, or unknown object is encountered:

 Recognize - when you may have encountered a munition or unknown object that could be possibly

dangerous.

 Retreat - do not approach, touch, move, or disturb it, but carefully leave the area.

 Report - call 911 and advise of what you saw and where you saw it.

