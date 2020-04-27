Congressional council offers to assist veterans needing help with CARES Act process

The Congressional Veterans Advisory Council to Congressman Michael F.Q. San Nicolas is reaching out to all veterans who need assistance or information about the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020 or CARES Act.

The CARES Act is the stimulus package recently signed into law by President Trump and is the U.S. Federal Government’s response to the severe effects COVID-19 has had on the U.S. economy.

The CARES Act directs nearly $20 billion in aid to the Department of Veterans Affairs to directly benefit veterans needing economic and/or health related relief.

“We encourage all veterans that if you or another veteran you know is needing assistance or has questions on how to avail of the assistance provided by the CARES Act, to contact the CVAC today,” Council Chairman John Ananich said.

In addition to information, the Council is providing the following services:

• Understanding and qualifying for Economic Impact Payments

• Understanding Unemployment Compensation

• Support to Veteran owned Small Businesses

• Helping reach local government agencies veterans can contact CVAC by emailing CVACGUAM@gmail.com or by calling 671-969-5466.

“CVAC is made up of volunteers, passionate about ensuring that our Congressman is made aware of all the issues and concerns facing our veterans as well as provide him with possible solutions,” Ananich added. “Guam has the largest number of people per capita joining the military to defend our island home and our country. Veterans deserve better. The families of those members who made the ultimate sacrifice deserve more. CVAC’s mission is to ensure we try and achieve that for them.”

