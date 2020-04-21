ECC awarded contract for medical facility project in Denver

The Guam office of Environment Chemical Corp. announces that its corporate office in California of being awarded master contractor for the medical facility for coronavirus patients in Denver, Colorado.

“Our local office in Guam is pleased to share this news of ECC’s important role in combating COVID-19 pandemic,” said Terry Davis, senior project manager of ECC.

This pop-up treatment facility is now being built at the Colorado Convention Center, as part of plans for a 2,200 bed “Tier 3 Medical Shelter.”

The temporary facility is meant for patients who are recovering from COVID-19, requiring regular medical checks and not necessarily urgent care. This would allow their state hospitals to deal with the most critically ill patients.

ECC is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and this project is estimated to cost millions of dollars shared by the state and federal government. The design in Colorado is based on a template from USACE as used in New York’s Javits Convention Center and elsewhere.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said there would not be a need to utilize the treatment site, but there is a possibility a good number of patients who will need the facility services.

In Guam, Davis shared that ECC provides comprehensive and competitive design- build, construction, environmental remediation, disaster response, energy, munitions response, and international development services to clients.

He also shared that ECC consistently ranks in Engineering News Record’s Top 400 Contractors and Top 200 Environmental Firms lists.

Between 2010-2011, ECC Guam-based team worked with 100 percent local small businesses to completely renovate Kosrae Hall in Anderson Air Force Base, one of the base’s oldest living quarters.

They also were awarded by the Guam Contractors Association the Excellence in Construction Award for the execution of two time-critical task orders to mitigate potential risk to site users from exposure to contaminated soil under a compressed schedule to meet the Navy’s deadline to Remedy-in-Place.

ECC CEO and president, Mr. Manjiv Vohra, shares on their corporate website, “Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. In the rapidly developing situation for Covid-19, we are working hard to support our employees, clients and communities.”

