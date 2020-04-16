NAVFAC Pacific awards first construction contract in Japan

Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $128 million firm-fixed price contract to Penta-Ocean Construction Co., Ltd. of Yokohama City, Kanagawa, Japan April 14 for the construction of a concrete fixed single pier at Command Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.

"We are pleased to announce the first military construction contract award in Japan for NAVFAC Pacific and Far East," said Capt. Tres Meek, NAVFAC Pacific operations officer.

Due to the significance and technical nature of this project, the Army Corps of Engineers, who normally services this region in Japan, reached back to NAVFAC to execute this military contract

“The existing Pier 5 has exceeded its service life and can no longer support the Navy’s mission,” said Aaron Kam, NAVFAC Pacific senior project manager. “This new pier will provide the Navy with the operational capability needed to support current and future operational requirements within a region that holds high interest for our country.”

The work to be performed includes, but is not limited to, a concrete fixed single deck pier that includes concrete deck and utility trench, pile foundations, fender system, mooring hardware, deck ramp and utility support crossing, mechanical utility piping, electrical distribution system, lighting, transformer substations, power mounds, communication distribution system and communication risers.

Work will be performed in Yokosuka, Japan with an expected completion date of September 2022.

