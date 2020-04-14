JAL extends flights suspension

Japan Airlines today announced revisions to its flight frequency plans for the month of May.

Based on the updated plan, JAL will reduce approximately 94 percent of its international services through May 31.

Also, additional services for the month of April 2020 have been reduced as shown below.

While commercial passenger flights will be greatly reduced, the company plans to operate cargo-only flights on select routes to help keep business moving throughout the world.

Due to the spread of Covid-19, all of the Japanese travel agents have suspended all of their overseas package tours.

"The company sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience but would like to ask for our customer`s understanding during this unprecedented time," JAL said.

Reduction of International Services // Applicable Dates: March 29 – April 30, 2020

Additional services have been reduced on the following routes:

Europe – London, Paris, Frankfurt, Helsinki, Moscow

Southeast Asia – Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh

​East Asia – Songshan, Taoyuan, Kaohsiung, Busan