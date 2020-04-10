12-hour daily road closures begin Saturday

Effective Saturday, certain roads on Guam's central and northern areas will be closed from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day as part of the administration's strategy to limit the residents' mobility amid the unabated transmission of Covid-19 on island.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has authorized the adjutant general to deploy the Guam National Guard to enforce the road closure plan. "Motorists may be stopped and asked the purpose of their travel," the administration said. "Travel should be limited to going to and from work, a medical facility, grocery store, or other essential activity. Motorists traveling for essential reasons will not be required to display decals or placards on their vehicles at any time."

In a newly issued executive order, the governor said the traffic closure traffic flow plan seeks to "ensure that certain designated public roadways are reserved for access only by those individuals who are participating in the essential functions and activities authorized.

"The government of Guam will continue its operations in a limited capacity through May 5, 2020. While some agencies are completely closed, several agencies remain operational but with limited public access," the executive order states.

"Other agencies remain fully operational, including public access. All members of the public needing government services are asked to contact agencies and departments by email or phone. Regardless of operational status of an agency/department, all government of Guam employees remain on regular work status and are expected to report for duty within two (2) hours from receiving notice from his/her supervisor to report to work."

Road closures are as follows:

Route 1 Dededo by Lucky Supply

Route 1 East Hagåtña by former Shens Furniture (Oasis Center)

Route 1 Asan by Calvary Chapel

Route 8 Barrigada by Shell Gas Station

DWI Checkpoints Ongoing

The Guam Police Department will continue conducting checkpoints for those Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) through April 30. Areas of concentration for the DWI checkpoints follow:

Rt. 1 Marine Corps Drive, from Dededo to Hagatna

Rt. 16 Army Drive, from Harmon to Barrigada

Rt. 10 Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway, from Barrigada to Chalan Pago

Rt. 4 Chalan Kanton Tasi, from Hagatna to Chalan Pago

Rt. 14 Chalan San Vitores Tumon

The Guam Police Department’s Juvenile Investigation Division continues to enforce the curfew laws for minors, in coordination with the Department of Youth Affairs. GPD reminds the parents and legal guardians of minors to do their part to exercise social responsibility by talking to their children about how they can stop the spread of COVID-19 by staying home and not coming into close contact with others.

Between April 1 through April 7, GPD’s curfew enforcement efforts resulted in 17 minors taken into custody for curfew violation and all released back to their parents or legal guardians.

Curfew Hours for Minors:

Curfew Hours means: 10 p.m. on any Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday until 6:00 a.m. of the following day; and 12 01 a.m. until 6:00 a.m. on any Saturday or Sunday A minor is defined as any person under 17 years of age

As defined in Subsection (b) offenses: