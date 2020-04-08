Tsubaki cancels scheduled opening, 340 jobs at stake

The Tsubaki Tower has cancelled its scheduled grand opening this month, posing uncertainties for 340 job positions that it hoped to make available soon.

“Unfortunately, The Tsubaki Tower will not open on April 25, 2020, due to the Guam’s government mandate to prohibit social gatherings and the closure of non-essential businesses due to Covid-19,” the hotel management said in a message to its clients.

Owned by PHR Ken Micronesia, The Tsubaki Tower was Guam’s newest luxury resort in Tumon designed to draw big spenders to Guam. Local economists have factored the $180-million five-star hotel into its forecast for 2020, noting the high-end segment it would add to the market and the jobs it would generate. The November 2019 job fair drew more than 700 applicants.

“The Tsubaki Tower aims to fill 340 positions before its grand opening to provide a service standard that meets the needs of the 340 all-oceanfront rooms and suites hotel,” the hotel management announced in November.

The Covid-19 pandemic, however, has resulted in mass flight cancellations that brought the travel industry to a standstill. Economists do no expect tourism to pick up quickly even after the coronavirus spreard subsides.

Mizuki Iwano, public affairs director for the hotel, said once Tsubaki Tower becomes fully operational, "we will have full forth estimating over 300 and hope that to come soon with coronavirus recovery."

“Few, if any of us, could have imagined a global pandemic,” Tsubaki said in a statement. “At times like these, we would like to inform you of the progress of our hotel, The Tsubaki Tower.”

The Tsubaki Tower’s top priority is to keep you informed and to be engaged with you as the ambassador of Guam. We have been hoping to start an exclusive journey to welcome you and your loved ones and to become part of The Tsubaki Tower family.

The unabated spread of Covid-19 on Guam has prompted Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to extend the public health emergency declaration to May 5. The directive prohibits social gatherings of any type whether public or private to further mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

“Because of this inevitable situation, we are adjusting our policies so that we will be able to cancel standard and non-refundable bookings with no penalties, from April 25th to May 5th, 2020 with a full refund,’ Tsubaki said.

The hotel allows all existing reservations to be modified or canceled free of charge, even if they are marked as non-refundable.



For bookings made after May 5, clients are allowed to change or cancel their booking free of charge, “even if it is currently stating that bookings cannot be canceled, but subject to change depending on circumstances.”

