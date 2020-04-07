CNMI mourns second Covid-19 death

Saipan-- A 77-year-old woman with comorbidities died today at the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.. She became the second Covid-19-related death on Saipan.

"She was seen at CHCC on March 28, 2020 and was considered to be a Person Under Investigation, " according to the CNMI governor's office. "She was admitted to CHCC hospital to closely monitor her Covid-19 diagnosis and underlying co-morbidities. CHCC had already initiated contact tracing of the deceased's close contacts.

As of today, April 7, 2020, there are eight confirmed Covid-19 cases in the CNMI.

“On behalf of the people of the CNMI, we extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the family of another member of our community. This is a battle that cannot be won if we do not fight this together. Our COVID-19 Task Force and CHCC will continue to work hard to protect everyone in the CNMI with the test kits, medical resources, and protective equipment we are getting from our federal partners,”CNMI Gov. Ralph Torres said.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our community member. Our thoughts are with the deceased’s family during this difficult time. We will render all necessary assistance to her family. I understand that CNMI residents will be affected by this news. Let’s take a moment to reflect and may our thoughts and prayers in this difficult time for the family. We must take courage and continue to play our part to fight this virus,” said CHCC CEO Esther L. Muña.

On Guam, the Department of Public Health and Social Services is conducting tests on members of Iglesia ni Kristo. Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey said transmission among this group is suspected to have originated from the Saipan branch of the faith-based organization.

“There were two positive cases from CNMI from this church,” DeNorcey said. “We're still investigating this. We're just trying to connect all the different types of linkages. Whether they’re a household or close contacts—which inclusive of people they know, family. Also, if they're congregating in social events.”

DeNorcey added, “When we had the positive case from CNMI, that's when we first heard about it.”

