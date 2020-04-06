Navy implements no mask-no entry policy

Effective immediately, all individuals on U.S. Naval Base Guam property, installations, and facilities are required to

wear cloth face coverings in public settings. The measures are set forth by the Department of Defense (DoD) and are in line with the continued implementation of protective measures to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

Face coverings are required at all times while inside NEX Guam and Orote Commissary facilities. Those who are not wearing a face covering will not be allowed entry into these facilities or any NBG facilities.

All individuals should be prepared to lower the face covering when directed by security forces to verify identification.

Face coverings must be conservative in appearance, not offensive, and conform to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines:

. Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face, from nose to chin; full face coverings and ski masks are not authorized

. Must be secured with ties or ear loops, preferably with multiple layers of fabric is material is cloth

. Does not restrict breathing

Until official uniform face coverings are produced and implemented, personnel are authorized to wear medical or construction type masks, or other cloth coverings such as bandanas, scarves, etc.

As an interim measure and due to the world-wide shortage on masks, individuals are encouraged to make face coverings from household items or common materials, such as clean T-shirts or other clean cloths that can cover the nose and mouth.

