CNMI to release quarantined travelers his week

Saipan-- The first group of travelers who have been placed in quarantine for 14 days are ready to be released from the quarantine facility this week, the CNMI government announced Monday.

The group comprises 118 individuals, who are about to complete their 14-day quarantine.

"These individuals are commended for their commitment to this directive and for their spirit in protecting the health of our community," the Office of CNMI Governor said.

The quarantine requirement, which is mandated under Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres's second amended Executive Order 2020-04, began on March 23.

"Upon completion of their respective quarantine period, each individual will be issued a certificate from the CHCC indicating that they successfully completed quarantine. This certificate does not mean that the individual is not at risk for contracting Covid-19," the CNMI Covid-19 Task Force said. "They are still advised to follow precautionary measures as they re-enter the community, such as staying home, social distancing in public places, and avoiding unnecessary travel except for grocery shopping and picking up food, medicine, and essential supplies."