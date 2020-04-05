Guam's Covid-19 count: 93 local cases; 155 sailors

Guam has a total of 93 Covid-19 positive cases, 20 patients who have recovered and four have passed away. On the Navy side, 44 percent of the USS Theodore Roosevelt crew were tested for Covid -19, with 155 positive cases so far. A total of 1,548 sailors have moved ashore. Sailors who tested negative are quarantined in Tumon hotels. "As testing continues, the ship will keep enough sailors on board to sustain essential services and sanitize the ship in port. There have been zero hospitalizations," the Navy said.



