Guam's Covid-19 cases rise to 112; Iglesia ni Kristo members to be tested

Seventeen more individuals were tested positive for Covid-19, bringing to 112 the total number of cases on Guam.

The 17 were among the 38 tested by the Department of Public Health and Social Services on Sunday.

An additional two cases of Covid-19 have been clinically diagnosed. While these cases have tested negative, they have imaging findings consistent with Covid-19, display typical Covid-19 symptoms, have epidemiological links to previously confirmed cases, and are being treated as Covid-19 cases.

The DPHSS overall count also includes nine positive cases that were tested by the Naval Health Research Center in San Diego.

To date, a total of 110 cases tested positive and two were clinically diagnosed with 23 recoveries and four deaths.

Public Health Director Linda DeNorcey said members of the Iglesia Ni Cristo in Dededo might be subject to Covid-19 test.

“There is a faith-based organization we have identified and it is the Iglesia Ni Cristo and we’re going to be coming up with all the different areas that has been a congregation,” she said during a video conference with reporters.

DeNorcey said the department will be giving out the list by this week.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero reminded the people that the government of Guam has been trying their best since the pandemic started. “We're not just acting now. We've been acting since March 14 when we declared public health emergency,” she said.

“A couple of days later, I declared all closures of nonessential government. Further on I declared closures of all public places, closed the schools, closed senior centers, closed businesses, closed the restaurants, closed bars, prohibited social gatherings closed the beaches closed the parks. I’ve done everything where I focus on where is these public places and where is the risk of contamination and transmission. I was also mandated quarantine from passengers coming in from the Philippines we found the first contact source was a passenger from the Philippines.”

Leon Guerrero believes that that the local government is doing its best through the authority that the Organic Act and Constitution allows them. “Thank you very much to the community,” she said. “As we look at the historical actions, we have done I want to assure the community we are doing everything we can do within legal authority and as humanely as we can.”