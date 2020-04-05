Breaking News: Community shutdown extended to May 5

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero today issued an executive order extending the social isolation policy to May 5 and banning all social gatherings.

The public health emergency declaration was originally scheduled to end on April 13, but the governor noted that the spread of Covid-19 has not slowed down despite the current social distancing policy.

Guam has a total of 93 Covid-19 positive cases, 20 patients who have recovered and four have passed away. On the Navy side, 44 percent of the USS Theodore Roosevelt crew were tested for Covid -19, with 155 positive cases so far. A total of 1,548 sailors have moved ashore. Sailors who tested negative are quarantined in Tumon hotels.

The governor said she will ask the legislature to give her enhanced enforcement power that would authorize her to limit the people's movement within the community and impose penalties on those who violate directives related to Covid-19.

"This pandemic is unprecedented in modern era and while other nations that are using extra ordinary powers have had some progress in curtailing the spread of Covid-19, those jurisdictions do not recognize the same strong fundamental rights accorded to Guam's people by the Constitution,"the governor said in her daily video press briefing Sunday. "As a governor, I must enforce strong measures to defeat Covid-19 while recognizing the rights of individuals granted under the Organic Act."

Leon Guerrero said her intention is to roll out a series of enhanced enforcement measures, but she was advised by Attorney General Leevin Camacho that extra enforcement authority must be granted through legislative action.

The governor said she will send a letter to Speaker Tina Muna Barnes requesting her to work with her colleagues to pass pertinent legislation granting the governor the power to restrict residents' movement.

"I will also ask the legislature to mirror other legislative bodies throughout the nation that have authorized methods of enforcement, including the issuance of significant fines and penalties to those who violate an executive order," the governor said."Some of you won't understand why I can't take enhanced stronger measures all by myself. Given this emergency, I would if I could, but democracies require balance and the attorney general made clear that extra powers must (be granted) by the legislature)."

