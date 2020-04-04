Fourth person dies of Covid-19 on Guam

A 67-year-old woman became Guam's fourth fatality related to Covid-19, according to the Joint Information Center.

The woman, who had recent travel to the Philippines, passed away at the Guam Memorial Hospital 6:41 p.m. Friday, according to JIC. She had underlying health issues, which were compounded by Covid-19.

“Jeff and I send our deepest condolences to her family and everyone who loved her. While COVID-19 has taken so much from so many, it can never rob us of who we are to each other. Tell your kids you love them tonight and heal old wounds wherever they might exist,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Tonight we mourn but tomorrow we continue the fight to save those we love.”

To date, a total of 84 cases tested positive with 14 patients who have recovered and four deaths on Guam.

Meanwhile, Vice Speaker Telena Cruz Nelson and Sen. Amanda Shelton sent a joint letter to the governor on Friday urging her to take additional measures, such as imposing a curfew, to further prevent the spread of Covid-19 on Guam.

“As we continue responding to the many challenges before us and, as our people are continuously threatened by the risk of infection with each passing day, we must step up and take these additional necessary measures to save lives,” Nelson said. “Our people are pleading for us to respond with responsible and decisive leadership. We must act to ensure that every avenue to safeguard our people is taken.”

“As we witness the global response to the coronavirus, we have the unique advantage of seeing their trials and most importantly their successes in flattening the curve. We strongly believe, by implementing these successful strategies we give our island the best chance to flatten our curve,” Shelton said. “We implore the governor to seriously consider implementing these strategies. We stand ready to do all we can to support the Governor, and assist her in every way possible.”

The letter urges the governor to take additional measures such as:

· Imposing a fully-enforced curfew for all Guam residents from 6 p.m. to a.m. until April 30, excluding essential work and businesses related to the distribution of supply food chain, medical supplies and equipment, and gas

· Assigning permits to Guam residents requesting to leave their residences outside the curfew hours on an alphabetically-staggered schedule on alternating days and for the purpose of purchasing necessities, such as food and medicine, attending medical appointments, and vital family care for children, the elderly and essential employees

· Classifying social workers as essential employees and mobilize them to continue caring for vulnerable populations in an effort to decrease patient volumes that place pressure on Guam’s healthcare infrastructure

· Mobilizing Port Authority of Guam and Guam International Airport Authority police officers to monitor and operate in areas outside their jurisdictions to assist the Guam Police Department with enforcing social distancing interventions

· Extending the closure of Guam’s public and private schools for the remainder of School Year 2019-2020 and provide financial resources for GDOE to strengthen its digital infrastructure

Nelson and said the governor’s mandates must be updated and expanded to further safeguard the people of Guam.

"To the frontlines of our COVID-19 response team, our nurses, doctors, hospital staff, social workers, healthcare providers and support staff; our police officers, firefighters, customs officers and public safety personnel; our Guam National Guard members, quarantine staff at hotels and those serving in businesses providing essential goods and services: Un Dangkulu na Si Yu'os Ma'åse’ and Thank You! You are each part of our community and we are eternally grateful for your dedication, commitment and service to our people. May God bless you and your families for your countless sacrifices during our time of need in this Covid-19 crisis," the senators said in a joint statement.

