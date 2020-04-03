Community comes together amid Covid-19 crisis

The University of Guam is orchestrating more than 200 meal deliveries per day to health care workers and volunteers at Department of Public Health and Social Services sites operating in response to Covid -19.

“We initially provided meals to the nurses who were handling the medical hotline, but as word got out, we went from providing 25 meals to 225 meals – from the port to the airport and from Inarajan to the Northern Public Health Center,” said Carlos Taitano, director of the Global Learning & Engagement office at the university.

The meals are being donated by the following restaurants, wholesalers, organizations, and individuals. Bulk food is then prepared by restaurant and catering business Nayon Express and delivered by UOG staff.

Nayon Express, University of Guam Residence Halls, Guam Community College, The Salvation Army, Rambie’s, McDonald's of Guam, Pacific Star Resort and Spa, International Distributors Inc., Triple J Five Star Wholesale Foods Inc., Red Lobster, Outback Steakhouse, Chef’s Inasal BBQ House, Sidelines, GTA, Micronesian Brokers Inc., Annamma Varghese, V. Thiru, Dorothy Manglona-Duenas, and Mike and Marie Benito

Anyone interested in donating meals or bulk food for preparation, please contact the UOG Global Learning and Engagement office at 735-2600 or 483-2324.

Public health workers receive meals donated by local businesses and organizations on March 26 at the Terlaje Building in Hagåtña. Photo courtesy of the University of Guam

Free meals from

In an effort to support efforts in Guam’s fight against COVID-19, Sidelines Bar & Grill and Eagles Golf Club are stepping out of the dug out to do its part.

On April 1, , Sidelines & the Eagles Golf Club will be providing meals to front line workers at GMH and the four (4) Quarantine sites, as well as to seniors, needy and Veterans.

Delivery of Meals will begin at 11:00am to GMH, the Quarantine Sites and to the Mayors’ Office in Umatac, Inarajan, Talafofo and Merizo for dissemination to Seniors and needy in their communities.

Veterans are asked to stop by Sidelines in Tamuning with an ID, to pick up their lunches between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Quality Distributors delivered close to $13,000 worth of food and drinks to The Salvation Army Guam Corps Food Bank.

Included in the donation are two hundred 50 lb. bags of rice, 1,200 cans of Tulip luncheon meat, 20 cases of Banana Chips, and 150 cases of coffee and iced tea.

The food bank served 38 families, 156 individuals last week. Many of them are newly displaced workers affected by shutdowns due to the Covid-19 crisis. The food program normally serves 40 families per month. To make a donation, please call 477-9873.

Information

Mañelu and The Stations of Choice Broadcasting team up to spread the Micronesian word to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 Collaborating to help members of the Micronesian community to understand how they can slow the spread of CV-19, Mañelu has translated and recorded PSA’s in Kosraean, Pohnpeian and Chuukese.

Choice Broadcasting has edited and produced the announcements and prepared them for airing on STAR101, BOSS104 and ThePOINT.

“We were concerned that some members of the community were not getting the information they needed to slow the spread of CV-19 and protect their families from the disease” said Samantha Taitano of Manelu.

“We’re all pulling on the same rope and everyone needs to know what steps they can take to ‘flatten the curve’ ” says Ray Gibson, Managing partner of Choice Broadcasting. He added: “We’re happy to do the same for other groups that would like to reach out with their announcements for CV-19 programs.”

For information about Manelu and their programs for Guam’s young people, email info@manelu.org. Ray Gibson from The Stations of Choice Broadcasting can be reached at 888-RDIO (7346).



