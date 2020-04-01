Philippine Airlines suspends all flights

The Philippine Airlines announced that it has temporarily suspended all international and domestic flights from March 26 until April 14, saying reduced travel demand makes it hard for the airline to sustain its operation.

The Covid-19 has prompted several countries to shut their airports.

"We deliberated very carefully, and finally concluded that PAL could no longer sustain even a limited number of international flights due to the strict travel and entry restrictions imposed by more and more countries; the resulting collapse in demand for travel; and continuing challenges in staffing our Manila airport hub during the ongoing lockdown" PAL said in an email sent to its customers.

PAL said its plans to resume operations starting April 15 "if allowed by Philippine and international authorities, global public health conditions and the travel environment."

Travelers who booked for flights on any date from March 15 to April 30 may request to rebook.

"We suggest that you request for rebooking after our target flight resumption date, on April 15, 2020. Travel at any time before November 30, 2020 or your ticket validity, whichever comes first," PAL said.

Customers may also choose convert the unused value of their ticket to a travel voucher valid for one year or seek a refund.

*Rebooking and rerouting with blackout travel dates for Canada and United States:



(1) Westbound (Canada/United States to Philippines): June 15, 2020 until July 31, 2020;



(2) Eastbound (Philippines to Canada/United States): July 15, 2020 until Sept. 15, 2020

