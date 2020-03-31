CNMI curfew violators will face 30 days in jail

As the CNMI mourns it first death related to Covid-19, the commonwealth government gets tough with its enforcement of the curfew law, warning that violators are facing a 30-day detention.

The curfew, which initially applied only to minors, went into effect on Monday and is now a sweeping policy for all residents.

“Adults or minors caught loitering through any public streets, highways, roads, alleys, parks, public buildings, places of amusement, and entertainment, restaurants, cafes and other eateries, or vacant lots and places within the three municipalities (Saipan, Tinian and Aguiguan, and Rota) during and between the hours of 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. is subject to a penalty” according to CNMI Gov, Ralph Torres’ directive.

The CNMI Department of Public Safety is enforcing the curfew and other social gathering restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19 in the commonwealth.

Saipan had recorded its first two Covid-9 positive cases, one of whom passed away Monday.

“Any person who violates these directives may be imprisoned for a period not to exceed 30 days, and up to 250 hours of community service,” according to the governor’s directive.

Torres said the CNMI government is strictly enforcing social gatherings of more than 10 people and the enhanced curfew hours for all CNMI residents.

Only exceptions will include adults who are first responders, medical workers, law enforcement officers, and private sector employees on duty within the curfew hours, and minors who are accompanied by their parent, guardian, or an adult, who are in the direct route driving and returning home, or who are lawfully employed during the hours specified.

Any parent, guardian, or other adult person having the lawful custody, permanent or temporary, of any minor who suffers or permits or lets, either willfully or negligently, such minor to violate the provisions of this chapter shall be fined not more than $750.

The Governor’s Covid-19 Task Force and the CNMI Department of Public Safety highly advises the public to refrain from making unnecessary trips to public places.

Limit public exposure to grocery store trips and food pick-ups.