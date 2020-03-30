Quarantine required for all travelers to Guam

Effective midnight on Tuesday, March 31, all incoming passengers, regardless of place of origin or transit, are subject to a 14-day quarantine at a government-designated facility upon entry to Guam, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced.

The quarantine will be applied unless the traveler possesses a healthcare recognized and certified document that attests he or she is not infected with COVID-19 within the last 72 hours, according to Adelup.

"As this is an evolving process, these guidelines are subject to revision," the governor's office.

The governor is also considering extending the stay-home policy beyond April 13, citing President Trump’s decision to extend the federal coronavirus shutdown to April 30.

“There may be a possibility of extending it,” Lou Leon Guerrero said in her video message posted on Facebook. "I will be reviewing this on a daily basis."

The governor signed an agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor to implement the provisions of the Relief for Workers Affected by Coronavirus Act (the Act), or Public Law 116-136, which was enacted on March 28.

The Act provides for a new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, giving employees affected by the Covid-19 pandemic on Guam unemployment benefits. The Guam Department of Labor (GDOL) and the Guam Economic Development Authority (GEDA) will be leading efforts to create a new PUA program that will be administered by the GDOL on Guam.

"We are trying to work out details,"the governor said.