PAL, American Airlines apply for codeshare flights

Philippine Airlines could soon start a new codeshare partnership with American Airlines that could help the Manila-based airline boost its presence in the United States.

In a new joint application to the U.S. Department of Transportation, American and Philippine Airlines are seeking to put their respective AA and PR airline codes on each other's flights within the U.S. and the Pacific.

As part of the proposed agreement, American will put its code on the following routes operated by Philippine Airlines: Manila-Honolulu, Manila-Guam, Manila-Tokyo, Cebu-Tokyo. The Tokyo flights are aimed to boost connections on American-operated flights between Japan to American's hubs in North America.

In return, Philippine Airlines will add its flight code on American's flights from Los Angeles to 8 cities in North America including Atlanta, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, New Orleans, Orlando, and Washington DC.

In the letter to the US DOT, both carriers called for the approval of the application stating: “The joint applicants urge the department to act as expeditiously as possible so that they may begin offering beneficial new online services between the United States and the Philippines.”

The joint application comes as Philippine Airlines' plans for expansion with more flights to the US has met a protest by Chicago-based United Airlines. United has filed separate protests regarding Philippine Airlines' previously announced additional flights to Guam and a new Manila-Seattle service. (Flights in Asia)