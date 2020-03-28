Chuuk's travel restrictions extended

Palikir, Pohnpei— Federated States of Micronesia President David Panuelo has extended Chuuk's travel ban to April 17 upon request from the state's governor.

Panuelo on Friday received a letter from Chuuk Gov. Johnson S. Elimo requesting permission to extend the ban on entry of travelers from Covid-19 affected countries, states and territories.

"The purpose for the request was so that Chuuk State can increase its capacity to handle the threat of Covid-19. President Panuelo has

granted the Governor’s request to extend Chuuk State’s travel restrictions; there is to be no disembarkation of aircraft passengers from COVID-19 affected countries, states, or territories into Chuuk until April 17," a press release from FSM Information Service said.

“The people of Chuuk and the people of the FSM are one and the same,” Panuelo said in a statement. “I respect the Governor’s request to fulfill his mandate to nurture, serve, and protect the people of Chuuk, and hereby instruct all National Government agencies and institutions to ensure Chuuk’s request is appropriately executed in full.”



The only air traffic passengers eligible for disembarkation into the FSM at this time are passengers originating from the Republic of Palau, so long as it remains COVID-19 free, such as those travelers flying on Caroline Islands Air or Pacific Mission Aviation with routes to and from Yap and Palau.



President Panuelo, as Head of State and Head of the FSM Government, is implementing extraordinary measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the exercise of the Emergency Powers vested upon him in the FSM National Constitution. This power is full and complete, which allows him,

during this most difficult and trying time of our national history, to effectively deal with the pandemic in the most efficient, systematic and collaborative manner throughout the Nation.



As of March 28, the FSM remains Covid-19 free. All previous Persons Under Investigation throughout the Nation have been tested and have found to be free of the coronavirus.

