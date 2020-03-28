Breaking News: Governor says 'The worst is yet to come'

As Guam’s Covid-19 tally continues to mount each day, the local medical community anticipates the situation to be much worse than what the current statistics show, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said, warning that “the worst is yet to come.”

“We are not yet out of the woods-- not even close,” the governor said during a video conference with reporters on Saturday. “All the data I have been presented show that there is strong possibility that our infection will be greater than what we are seeing today. We are testing the limits of our healthcare system and we will reach that limit if we do not act now.”

As of Friday, Guam has 51 Covid-19 positives, which include two cases tested by the Naval Health Research Center in San Diego.

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services has done a total of 348 tests were performed from March 12 through March 27. Public Health Director Linda DeNorcey said Guam has 300 more test kits to use.

“We have a limited time frame to flatten the curve and now is the time to act,” Leon Guerrero said. “We are not recovering as quickly as we are discovering new cases. For every person cleared of Covid-19, we are gathering even more confirmation.”

The governor’s medical advisors said Guam has a 33 percent spread rate.

She said her medical advisory council is putting together new data and tracking various places on Guam, where the Covid-19 is likely spreading. “They had informed me that we are just at the beginning of what would be the worst-case scenario,” the governor said.