4 new Covid-19 cases detected; Guam's total: 49

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) tested 40 individuals for COVID-19 on Friday, March 27, 2020 with conclusive results. Four tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and 36 tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.

A total of 348 tests were performed from March 12, 2020 through March 27, 2020 with conclusive results. To date, a total of 49 cases tested positive by DPHSS and 299 cases tested negative for COVID-19 with one death.

Additionally, there have been two cases that tested positive by the Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) in San Diego as of March 26, 2020, which will be included in the DPHSS overall count:

49 positive cases confirmed by DPHSS Guam Public Health Laboratory

2 positive cases confirmed by the NHRC in San Diego

All 50 remaining cases tested by the DPHSS Guam Public Health Laboratory (GPHL) and NHRC are in isolation.

Profiles of Earlier Confirmed Cases, Not Including Confirmed Cases From Today



Most of Guam COVID-19 known positive cases have epidemiological links to other confirmed cases. Profiles of the previous 45 confirmed cases, including reports of two positive confirmed cases that DPHSS received from the U.S. Naval Hospital that was tested through the Department of Defense and sent off island: