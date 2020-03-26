Guam's Covid-19 cases jump to 37

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) tested 37 individuals for COVID-19 on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 with conclusive results. Five tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and 32 tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.

A total of 270 tests were performed from March 12, 2020 through March 25, 2020 with conclusive results. To date, a total of 37 cases tested positive by DPHSS and 233 cases tested negative for COVID-19 with one death. All 36 remaining cases tested by the DPHSS Guam Public Health Laboratory are in isolation.

Additionally, Joint Region Marianas, working with the Government of Guam, coordinated the transport of four sailors, who tested positive for COVID-19, off of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) to Guam. The patients are being treated at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam and remain isolated at U.S. Naval Base Guam in accordance with CDC protocols.

37 positive cases confirmed by DPHSS

4 positive cases from the USS Theodore Roosevelt

The Government of Guam (GovGuam) is aggressively implementing its COVID-19 response to identify and contain transmission of COVID-19 in Guam. With any change in status, anticipate timely notification.

Profiles of Earlier Confirmed Cases

Most of Guam COVID-19 known positive cases have epidemiological links to other confirmed cases. Profiles of the previous 32 confirmed cases, not including confirmed cases from today:

Status: 21 in stable condition 10 hospitalized 1 deceased

Gender: 13 male 19 female

Residential Location: 8 from the north 14 from central 8 from the south

2 still under investigation for place of residence

Travel History: 1- Japan 6 - Philippines 1 - U.S. Mainland

Age Groups: 1 is in their 90s 2 are in their 80s 1 is in their 70s 13 are in their 60s 4 are in their 50s 5 are in their 40s 3 are in their 30s 3 are in their 20s



To highlight the heroic efforts in our local community, residents are encouraged to use the hashtag #COVIDHeroesGU on their social media posts. These posts should highlight individuals, groups, and businesses who are stepping up to assist COVID-19 response efforts through in-kind donations of food and supplies as well as services to those working the frontlines of this pandemic.

GMH Protocol for Expectant Mothers

The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority (GMHA) has made adjustments to its protocol for admitting expectant mothers who are in labor. Patients are asked to proceed to the Emergency Room (ER) where they will be assessed for symptoms of COVID-19.

If the expectant mother meets the criteria for COVID-19 person under investigation (PUI), the patient will be further assessed in triage by nursing staff. To ensure minimal exposure to others, the expectant mother will be fitted with proper PPE and taken into the Labor and Delivery (L&D) room through a separate hallway from the ER. If the expectant mother does not meet the criteria for COVID-19 PUI, she will be taken straight to the L&D room.

DPHSS Medical Operations Team Issues Important Medical Advisory

Given the number of positive cases of COVID-19 accelerating on our island, consider yourself possibly exposed if you have recently traveled or attended any mass gathering such as church, fiestas, small parties or other gatherings within the past 14-30 days.

For the next 14 days, stay home, self-quarantine and monitor yourself for symptoms. If you feel any of the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, contact your doctor or health care clinic. Some of the symptoms include, but are not limited to, fever, sore throat, cough, runny nose, and shortness of breath. Other symptoms can include diarrhea, abdominal pain, chest pain, headache, chills and congestion, to name a few.

Due to a lack of testing supplies until commercial testing becomes available, the DPHSS Guam Public Health Laboratory (GPHL) will not be testing mildly sick people with symptoms. Patients having mild illness are advised to STAY HOME and to NOT go to the emergency rooms and hospitals. People who are sick with mild symptoms should stay home and self-quarantine for 14 days from the first day that their symptoms began, and longer if symptoms persist more than 14 days. Until further advised, do not go to clinics for testing unless you have serious symptoms.

You would be considered at increased risk if you are sick with symptoms and also have a chronic illness such as diabetes, heart disease, emphysema, kidney disease, or have a weak immune system due to HIV, Tuberculosis, cancer, etc., are elderly, a healthcare worker, or first responder. Immediately contact your doctor for immediate testing. If you are sick and have elderly relatives in your household, you should separate yourself from them as much as possible.