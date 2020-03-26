CNMI ratepayers offered deferment of power bill payment

Saipan--The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. will offer a payment deferment or due date extension for residential customers in the CNMI to alleviate the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the CNMI residents.

CUC noted that this allows up to a one-month utility bill payment to be delayed over a three-month period. Again, the assistance applies to only one-month of utility charges.

“During this public health crisis, it is important that we look out for one another. This relief package approved by the CUC Board and their leadership is a much-needed assistance during these challenging times," Gov. Ralph Torres said. "I thank the CUC Board, Executive Director Gary Camacho, and his entire staff and linemen for the work they do and the services they provide for our islands. We encourage residents to take advantage of this relief, but to be respectful to our CUC frontline staff when applying for this relief.”

“CUC realizes this is an extremely challenging time for our customers and our community as a whole with unknown certainties ahead of us, We are doing our best to continue providing essential power, water, and wastewater services, even more so, critical during a public health crisis," CUC Executive Director Gary Camacho said.

"I feel the sentiments of our employees and the community who are trying to make adjustments in life and focus on their family. This is one way that CUC can assist our community, by trying to make their situation a little better even if is a small relief, it would allow them to take their resources for now and apply them to where they feel is best for their families,” Camacho added.

CUC Board of Directors Chairwoman Miranda Mangloña said the board has approved the management's request to assist customers at this time. "I can sense the sentiment of our customers during this unfortunate time and we feel that we also have a responsibility to help our customers and do something for them without sacrificing services," Manglona said. "If we could waive the charges, we would do so. Unfortunately, we cannot do that. The best we can do at this time is to allow our customers to defer their payment for a little while."

To allow customers to stay safe and at home, CUC is advising residential customers that they do not need to come to CUC to avail of this payment deferment or extension offer. If a customer does not wish to avail of this assistance, they simply have to pay their bill on time.

CUC encourages its customers to make payment installments against their deferred one-month utility bill balance over the extended three-month period so that their account remains manageable and to avoid having to make a lump sum payment when the extended due date expires.

All other billings will still be due as stated on each billing statement.