8 test positive for Covid-19: Guam's total as of Thursday: 45

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) tested 38 individuals for Covid-19 on Thursday, March 26with conclusive results. Eight tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and 30 tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.

A total of 308 tests were performed from March 12 through March 26, with conclusive results. To date, a total of 45 cases tested positive by DPHSS and 263 cases tested negative for COVID-19 with one death. All 44 remaining cases tested by the DPHSS Guam Public Health Laboratory are in isolation.

Additionally, Joint Region Marianas, working with the Government of Guam, coordinated the transport of four sailors, who tested positive for COVID-19, off of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) to Guam. The patients are being treated at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam and remain isolated at U.S. Naval Base Guam in accordance with CDC protocols.



45 positive cases confirmed by DPHSS

4 positive cases from the USS Theodore Roosevelt

The Government of Guam (GovGuam) is aggressively implementing its COVID-19 response to identify and contain transmission of COVID-19 in Guam. With any change in status, anticipate timely notification.

Profiles of Earlier Confirmed Cases

Most of Guam COVID-19 known positive cases have epidemiological links to other confirmed cases. Profiles of the previous 37 confirmed cases, not including confirmed cases from today:

Status: 25 in stable condition 11 hospitalized 1 deceased

Gender: 16 male 21 female

Residential Location: 11 from the north 16 from central 8 from the south 2 still under investigation for place of residence

Travel History: 1- Japan 7 - Philippines 2 - U.S. Mainland

Age Groups: 1 is in their 90s 2 are in their 80s 2 are in their 70s 14 are in their 60s 5 are in their 50s 6 are in their 40s 4 are in their 30s 3 are in their 20s



GMH Nurses Test Negative for COVID-19

The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority (GMHA) reports that three (3) of its nurses who were at high risk of exposure to a COVID-19-positive patient have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2. The patient, who was initially treated in the Guam Memorial Hospital (GMH) Medical-Surgical Inpatient Adult Unit and placed in a private room with a closed door, later tested positive for COVID-19. The 3 nurses who were identified to have come into close contact with the COVID-19-positive patient were immediately placed under quarantine and tested for the virus with negative results.

Department of Revenue and Taxation Issues Notices of Violation

The Department of Revenue and Taxation (DRT) has issued five (5) Notices of Violation (NOV) as part of its efforts to enforce compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order No. 2020-05. Types of businesses that were issued the NOVs include a vape shop, a sporting goods store, a video store, a sign shop, and a bar. Non-essential businesses remaining in operation from March 20, 2020 to March 30, 2020, and that refuse to comply with the provisions of EO 2020-05 “may be subject to the revocation of their business license or other penalties as available in law or rule.”