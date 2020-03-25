3 sailors aboard USS Roosevelt test positive for Covid-19

Three sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt deployed in the Pacific Sea tested positive for Covid-19 and were recently flown off the aircraft carrier, a Navy official said during a Pentagon briefing on Tuesday.

A source told the Pacific Island Times that the carrier, carrying 5,000 people, is scheduled to arrive on Guam on Friday. "Those on board will be quarantined and no one will be allowed to leave the carrier," the source said.

Port Authority of Guam general manager Rory Respicio said PAG has not been informed of the carrier's arrival. "It's all on the Navy side," he said.

"Due to operational security concerns, we do not discuss future ship movements or port visits," LCDR Rick Moore, public affairs officer at Joint Region Marianas, said in an email to Pacific Island Times.

At the Pentagon, acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly told defense reporters that it was first reported instance of coronavirus infections abroad a U.S. Navy ship at sea. The service said no cases have appeared aboard submarines to date.

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is the fourth Nimitz-class nuclear powered aircraft carrier in the U.S. Navy.

Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday said the carrier's last port call was in Danang, Vietnam, about 15 days ago, at a time when Vietnam had 16 covid-19 cases in the north of the country, away from Danang.

"The move to go ahead with the port call appeared to be 'an informed decision' at the time," Bloomberg reported, quoting Gilday.

The Navy has identified all crew members who were in touch with the three infected sailors and has them under quarantine, according to Modly.

There is no plan to pull the ship ashore, Gilday told reporters.