No Covid-19 cases at Naval Hospital, Navy says

There are no Covid-19 infections tested at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, Navy officials said, clarifying earlier reports that four people tested positive.

“The report of four confirmed positive Covid-19 test results at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam was inaccurate. There are currently no positive Covid-19 cases at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam,” reads a press release from the Joint Region Marianas.

The report, which the Navy said was “erroneous,” was attributed to Jaciyn Matanane, spokesperson for Naval Hospital Guam.

U.S. Naval Hospital Guam Commanding Officer Captain Maria Young clarified that there are no current cases of Covid -19 at the naval hospital.

“We regret the confusion caused by this misreport. I would like to set the record straight that there are no active cases of Covid-19 at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam. There are two DoD affiliated cases who were tested by DPHSS and previously reported by the government of Guam Joint Information Center. Both of those patients are currently in DPHSS-monitored home isolation in accordance with CDC guidelines,” said Young

Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero was apparently peeved when told by a reporter during a web conference that the Naval Hospital had confirmed the Covid-19 cases. The military, she said, was supposed to share information with the local government.



“Regrettably, the report of four confirmed Covid-19 cases at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam was made in error. Naval Hospital Guam has tested numerous personnel in conjunction with the Naval Health Research Center in San Diego,” said Lt. Cmdr. Rick Moore, Joint Region Marianas spokesperson.

Moore said JRM continues “to work hand-in-hand with the Government of Guam and the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS), to include timely notification of any suspected or confirmed cases.”