Navy announces base access restrictions

Effective Monday, March 23, U.S. Naval Base Guam current base access measures are adjusted in accordance with the Joint Region Marianas directive to take mitigating actions to protect the health of service members, civilians and families, to prevent further spread of Covid-9 and to preserve warfighting readiness, while allowing improved access for all authorized personnel.



Navy officials warned that unauthorized attempts to enter the base “causes unnecessary social interactions with critical NBG first responders who are tasked to provide safety and security of the installation.”

The following personnel are authorized to access NBG at all times:



. Active duty military and U.S. Coast Guard personnel and their authorized dependents;

. National Guard and Reserve Component personnel and their authorized dependents;

. Department of Defense (DoD) civilian employees and their authorized dependents;

. Navy Exchange (NEX) and Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) employees; and

. Full-time contractors executing Mission Essential Base Operating Support, maintenance and construction.



Navy officials said the installation access policy changes directly align with the Government of Guam's Public Health Emergency Declaration which requires maximizing social distancing, limiting unnecessary personal interactions, and observing personal hygiene practices

Due to its unique mission set of maintaining regional security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific, Andersen Air Force Base will continue to maintain a Mission-Essential Personnel access policy Monday through Friday. The 36th Wing remains 100 percent mission capable and must take necessary measures to preserve readiness.



JRM and 36th Wing leadership continue to re-assess base access policy and will evaluate the feasibility of adjusting access to Andersen AFB amenities, as conditions and operational requirements permit.



Throughout the weekend of March 21-22, social distancing efforts enforced by installation military exchange and Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) employees were successful in managing in-store capacity limitations, while providing patrons with a safe and clean environment to shop.

Although there was an initial surge in base traffic and some extended lines for entry into commissary and exchange facilities, the wait times subsided by approximately 2:30 p.m.



The total throughput of visitors to installation stores was similar to that of a normal weekend and shelves remained stocked for patrons' opportunity to purchase goods.



While inside installation exchange and DeCA commissary facilities, and while waiting to enter these facilities, all patrons must adhere to strict social distancing practices and remain no less than six feet away from all other persons to the greatest extent possible. Signs and floor markers have been placed to aid in this practice. This policy will be strictly enforced, the Navy said.



Based on policy adjustments, the number of personnel shopping per family should be minimized to the maximum extent possible. Navy officials strongly recommended that children should not accompany shoppers. If children do accompany shoppers, parents must ensure children maximize social distancing and prevent unnecessary interactions with other patrons.



Patrons who are experiencing influenza-like symptoms will not be permitted access to exchange and DeCA facilities. These patrons should stay at home or otherwise isolate themselves and telephonically contact appropriate medical authority.



Patrons who do not fall into any of the categories listed above are authorized to access NBG all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday NBG requests that patrons come to the base at different times of the day to avoid long lines in the morning, limit unnecessary personal interactions and maximize social distancing.



NEX and DECA Orote Commissary Policies:



Access Hours: Patrons are authorized to access the NEX and DeCA Orote Commissary in accordance with the base access times promulgated above. Personnel who are already on base due to their jobs and who are authorized DeCA and NEX patrons can shop at any time of the day during the week. For example, if you are a DoD civilian employee and a DoD retiree you are authorized access to the NEX and Commissary throughout the day.



. 60 Years and Older Operating Hours: On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from 10-noon for the DeCA Orote Commissary and from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. for the NEX Main Store, people 60 years and older and people with disabilities tha require assistance will be authorized exclusive shopping privileges,



. Purchase Limits:

o Critical Public Health Supplies: To preserve inventory of critical public health supplies, NEX and DeCA Orote Commissary will limit patrons to two identical items of the following products per family, per day: bleach, cleaning alcohol, disinfectants sprays, hand sanitizer, hand soap, sanitizing wipes, toilet paper, and drinking water.



o All Products: To ensure equitable distribution of commercial products, NEX and DeCA will limit patrons to one (1) shopping cart per family. Patrons are prohibited from making purchases which are excessive or unreasonably disproportionate in volume. Excessive purchasing of all products will be monitored and enforced. There will be no restock of cleaning/sanitation supplies during the day.



o Gasoline: NEX will limit gasoline sales to one 1 vehicle and 1 container (no larger than 5 gallons) per day.



. Social Distancing Practices: While inside NEX and DeCA Orote Commissary facilities, and while waiting to enter these facilities, all patrons must adhere to strict social distancing practices and remain no less than 6 feet away from all other persons to the greatest extent possible.



Signs and floor markers have been placed to aid you in this practice. This policy will be strictly enforced.



o The number of personnel shopping per family should be minimized to the maximum extent possible.

o Wherever feasible, it is strongly recommended that children should not accompany shoppers. If children do accompany shoppers, parents must ensure children maximize social distancing and prevent unnecessary interactions with other patrons.



. Waiting Line Policy: Patrons should anticipate waiting lines outside NEX and DeCA facilities due to social distancing. Waiting lines for entrance into all NEX and DeCA Orote Commissary facilities are subject to closure 45 minutes prior to regular store closing.



Effective immediately, all food establishments on NBG are take out or drive thru only.