Guam National Guard activated

The Guam National Guard soldiers and airmen have been activated and have begun making a presence at various locations on island in support of the Guam Police Department. These airmen and soldiers will assist assigned officer with perimeter security needs at the current isolation site and three quarantine locations. “Our soldiers and airmen are highly training and capable and will help GPD maintain safety, security and quality-of-life for our people of Guam,” said Maj. Gen. Esther J.C. Aguigui, The Adjutant General of the Guam National Guard.

The National Guard has been activated at the request of our commander-in-chief, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who announced on Monday the extension of her shelter-in-place order in an effort to contain further spread of Covid-19.