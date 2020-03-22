No place for arrogance; Leon Guerrero seeks removal of federal attorney

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is seeking the removal of Shawn Anderson from his post as the U.S. Attorney for Guam and the CNMI, accusing him of "arrogance" for ignoring her mandatory quarantine requirement for all travelers coming from areas affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

“Guam, just like everywhere else in the world, is working tirelessly to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus,” Leon Guerrero said in a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr. "But “apparently, this United States Attorney could not comprehend the severity of the issue.”

Press Secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin said when Anderson arrived on Guam from Japan on Saturday, he refused to submit to quarantine.

"He also appears to have provided a nonresidential address in an attempt to avoid monitoring by public health," Paco-San Agustin said.

The governor said the incident prompted her "take precious time and resources away from our response efforts to deal with the arrogance and disrespectful behavior of Mr. Anderson."

“His decision to challenge my executive orders created an atmosphere of non-compliance and threatens our local government’s ability to respond to this public health emergency,” the governor wrote. “I did not bend to his title when I asked my public health nurses an d customs officers to let Mr. Anderson through.”

According to his profile on the U.S. Department of Justice's website, Anderson is is also a member of the Terrorism and National Security Subcommittee and the Subcommittee for Servicemembers and Veterans Rights under the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee.





