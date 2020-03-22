Breaking News: Guam mourns first coronavirus-related death

A 68-year-old woman, who died early morning while being treated for Covid-19 at the Guam Memorial Hospital, has become Guam's first coronavirus fatality, officials said Sunday.

Dr. Joleen Aguon, the governor's Covid-19 advisor, said the woman had no travel history but had contact with a traveler She was admitted to GMH on March 14 and died at 1:30 a.m. today.

"The patient and her family had made the decision not to undergo any extreme life-saving measure, so for the past 36 hours, she was placed in comfort care," Aguon said.

Besides Covid-19, the patient suffered from multiple illnesses including renal disease hypertension, Aguon said.

"The toughest part of the job is losing somebody under our care," said Dr. Mike Cruz, medical advisor to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "As we mourn our first death, work must not stop and cannot stop."

The first fatality was among the 15 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Guam. They were all in isolation, "either at GMH or at home temporarily until they were transferred to the Skilled Nursing Facility, which was done on Saturday," Cruz said.

Cruz said those who are temporarily placed in home isolation were subject to monitoring by the public health staff, which includes home visit and phone calls to check in.

Of the 15 cases, Cruz said six are in their 60s, three in their 50s, three in their 40s, two in their 30s. The youngest patient is in his/her 20s.

Most of the infected individuals previously travelled to the Philippines, Cruz said.

"There is strong evidence that Covid-19 has spread throughout the community," Cruz said.

Most of the affected patients are from the northern, central and southern villages, he added.

