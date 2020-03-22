Breaking News: 12 new Covid-19 cases; Guam's total 27, one death





The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) tested 35 individuals for COVID-19 on Sunday, March 22, 2020 with conclusive results. Twelvetested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and 23 tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.

A total of 153 tests were performed from March 12, 2020 through March 22, 2020 with conclusive results. To date, a total of 27 cases tested positive and 126 cases tested negative for COVID-19. All 26 remaining confirmed cases are in isolation.

The Government of Guam is aggressively implementing its COVID-19 response to identify and contain transmission of COVID-19 in Guam. The government continues to evaluate the situation to enhance response efforts. With any change in status, anticipate timely notification. As part of the response, DPHSS officials may be calling residents from a local landline or mobile phone number to obtain further information. This is not a scam. DPHSS does not ask for any financial details during the call.

Guam Covid-19 known positive cases consist of imported cases among international travelers and cases among close contacts of a known case. Community transmission is occuring at this time.

More details to follow.