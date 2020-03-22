9 businesses facing license revocation for opening shops during shutdown period

Department of Revenue and Taxation has issued nine notices of violation to nine businesses for operating during the shutdown period.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on on Thursday issued an executive order requiring Guam residents to stay home and mandating "non-essential" businesses to shutter up as part of the government's efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection, which has affected 15 people people and killed one on Guam.

DRT has issued nine notices of violation as part of its efforts to enforce compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order No. 2020-05.

The businesses that received the notices of violation included a pawn shop, a video store, a beauty salon, a barber shop, two massage parlors and three vape shops.

"Non-essential businesses remaining in operation from March 20, 2020 to March 30, 2020, and that refuse to comply with the provisions of EO 2020-05 may be subject to the revocation of their business license or other penalties as available in law or rule,” according to the government's press release.

Those exempted from the order includes health care facilities, groceries, pharmacies, plumbing and sanitation businesses.

EO Compliance Hotline Numbers

The Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS), DRT, and the Guam Police Department (GPD) are enforcing compliance with EO 2020-05. The public can report violators of EO 2020-05 anonymously to the following hotline numbers between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday:

(671) 475-9473

(671) 475-4770

DPHSS Counseling Hotline Numbers for COVID-19

DPHSS recommends that those feeling distress or anxiety due to the pandemic call the Counseling Hotlines, which provide live crisis counseling. The phone lines are multilingual, text capable, and confidential:

(671) 988-5375

(671) 683-8802

(671) 686-6032

They will be operational daily, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. beginning Monday, March 23, 2020.

Medical Triage Hotline Numbers for COVID-19

If you are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please call your healthcare provider. If a patient does not have a regular health care provider, they can call any of the Community Health Centers or the DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline Phone Numbers listed below to report symptoms and obtain guidance from clinicians:

(671) 480-7859

(671) 480-6760/3

(671) 480-7883

(671) 687-6170 (ADA Dedicated Number)

These numbers are operational daily, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and are limited to medical-related inquiries only.

Stay Up to Date with Reputable Sources

It is important to note that the situation can change quickly. The community is reminded to only share official notices and visit the following links for the most up-to-date information:

CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

DPHSS website: http://dphss.guam.gov/2019-novel-coronavirus-2019-n-cov/

GHS/OCD website: https://ghs.guam.gov/coronavirus-covid-19

For media inquiries, contact the Joint Information Center at (671) 478-0208/09/10 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.