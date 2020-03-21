DOI redirects $2.2M in prior year grant for Guam, Rota

Washington – The U.S. Department of the Interior today announced $2,216,370 in redirected prior year grant funding for renovations at the Guam Adult Correctional Facility and to purchase a rock crusher for the Rota quarry in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

“We have worked directly with both Governors’ offices on Guam and the CNMI and redirected these funds as requested,” Assistant Secretary Douglas W. Domenech of Insular and International Affairs, . “We are pleased to work with the Guam and CNMI leadership to readjust funding according to their identified needs and priorities.”

Funds will be redirected as follows:



$2,000,000 in Capital Improvement Program funding will be used to renovate and update systems at the Guam Department of Corrections Adult Correction Facility, including the fire alarm and sprinkler systems, HVAC systems, security gates, and locking mechanisms throughout the facility.

$216,370 in Maintenance Assistance Program funding will be used to purchase a rock crusher for the Rota quarry. The absence of a functioning quarry in Rota for the last five years has hindered infrastructure development. Businesses and private citizens will soon be able to purchase gravel, sand, and other materials necessary for construction and development projects on the island. The funds had been previously been identified to purchase a seaport pedestal crane.

