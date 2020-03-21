Church official on self-quarantine after GMH visit

The Archdiocese of Agaña confirmed that Father Jeff San Nicolas, vicar general, is on self-quarantine after visiting Guam Memorial Hospital on Friday, March 20.

The measure is being taken as a precaution because his visit included patients who are infected with COVID-19.

GMH on Friday disclosed that a patient who was initially admitted for an illness not related to Covid-19 later tested positive for coronavirus and the late detection was feared to have exposed several employees, including visitors, to the infection.

The Department of Public Health has been in communication with Father Jeff and the archdiocese since yesterday. Our Church continues to be in close communication with government, emergency and medical officials regarding the COVID-19 public health emergency and is part of Guam’s community partnership in this area.