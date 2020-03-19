CNMI imposes curfew for minors

Saipan— CNMI Gov. Ralph Torres on Thursday declared a curfew for minors as part of his administration’s containment measures to prevent any possible spread of Covid-19 in the commonwealth.

The CNMI does not have confirmed Covid-19 cases at his time. The two persons under surveillance tested negative for the virus, health officials said. The CNMI is located 135 miles from Guam, where Covid-19 cases have climbed to eight.

Torres has issued an executive order directing the Department of Public Safety and all CNMI law enforcement officers “to strictly enforce the curfew laws for minors” on Saipan, Tinian and Aguiguan and Rota.

He is temporarily extending the applicable curfew hours for minors to 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. for all three municipalities for the remainder of the State of Public Health Emergency and State of Significant Emergency or until further notice.

"These curfew hours are subject to the exceptions listed in the respective statutes," states a press release from the Office of the Press Secretary. "Law enforcement officers are directed to enforce these new temporary curfew hours so as to reduce the risks of the spread of Covid -19 and limit the rise of new COVID-19 infections throughout the Commonwealth."

Torres on Monday signed declared a state of public health emergency and a continued state of significant emergency to establish response, quarantine, and preventive containment measures concerning Covid-19.

In the executive order issued Monday, the governor shut down "all government offices and all non-essential government functions" for two weeks.

“All non-essential personnel are asked to stay home until further notice. Essential personnel shall be identified for Covid-19 public health emergency related work," the executive order said. "Mayors of the municipalities shall have discretion in designating employees that engage in public health emergency related work.”

