United suspends more flights due to coronavirus

United Airlines suspended certain flights between Guam and Japan as part of its adjustments prompted by government mandate designed to quell the Covid-19 outbreak on island.

United also suspended Manila flights from March 22 through May 3. This includes the Manila- to -Koror segment. The suspension of the Manila route is prompted by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to shut down the international airport as he placed the entire island of Luzon on “enhanced community lockdown.”

The suspended flights beginning on March 22 are as follows:

· Narita: Two of the three daily flights will be suspended – UA 828/ UA 827 through May 2 and UA 873/ UA 874 through May 3.

· Nagoya: Beginning on March 29, all Nagoya flights will be suspended through May 3.

· Osaka: Beginning on March 30, all Osaka flights will be suspended through May 3.

· Fukuoka: All Fukuoka flights will be suspended through May 3.

· Yap: The flight to Yap will operate on Sundays through May 3.

· Manila: Beginning on March 22, all flights will be suspended through May 3. This includes the Manila to Koror segment.

"Given the high level of uncertainty regarding travel, United is working to give customers more flexibility by waiving change fees for any booking – domestic or international – made between March 3 and March 31," United said. "The waiver applies to all tickets, all fare types, all destinations, all points-of-sale and all travel dates available for sale."

Click here to subscribe to our digital edition