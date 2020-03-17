Two more test positive for Covid-19; Guam now has 5 cases

Two more patients were tested positive for Covid-19, bringing to five the total number of cases on Guam.

"The test results were made available late Tuesday afternoon. The preliminary investigation indicates that one of the recently confirmed cases has a familial connection to two prior confirmed cases announced on March 15, 2020. Today’s second unrelated case had recent travel history to the Philippines. All five confirmed cases are currently in isolation," the Joint Information Center said.

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services said the two were among the 20 individuals who were tested on Tuesday; 18 samples have been cleared.

A total of 46 tests were performed from March 12, 2020 through March 17, 2020. To date, a total of five cases tested positive and 41 cases tested negative for Covid-19 . It is important to note that the spread of COVID-19 is a dynamic situation and information may change as it develops.



"The Government of Guam continues to aggressively implement its response to prevent and contain transmission of COVID-19 in Guam. DPHSS has been actively conducting contact tracing for the first three positive COVID-19 cases identified on Sunday, and has also launched contact investigations for the latest confirmed cases. The contact tracing investigation includes identifying close contacts of the individuals. Close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored by DPHSS for 14 days," the government said.

Covid-19 screening and testing

Testing for Covid19 is only available for people who meet the testing criteria.

If you are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please call your healthcare provider. You can also call these numbers to speak with a DPHSS registered nurse: (671) 480-7859; (671) 480-6760/3; (671) 480-7883. These numbers are operational daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and are specific to medical-related questions, only.