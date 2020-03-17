DoDEA suspends classes starting March 18

The Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Pacific South District, in coordination with Joint Region Marianas (JRM), installation commanders, and DoD public health officials, will close DoDEA-Guam schools to students starting March 18, until further notice.

DoDEA Pacific South District considered recently released Centers for Disease Control and Prevention school closure recommendations along with the comments and concerns voiced by many DoDEA-Guam families.

This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to mitigate the potential spread of Covid-19 and to preserve the health and welfare of students and employees. DoDEA Pacific South District will coordinate closely with JRM, U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, and government of Guam partners to re-assess the COVID-19 situation in Guam and evaluate the possible resumption of classes following the scheduled DoDEA-Guam school recess April

6-10.

Students will have access to online learning Monday, March 23 through Friday, April 3. Families will receive more information regarding online

learning assignments and expectations from their child's school.

Click here to subscribe to our digital edition