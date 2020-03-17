IT&E, Docomo remove data caps, late fees for postpaid subscribers

IT&E and Docomo Pacific are removing data caps for all postpaid subscribers and pushing back due dates for their bills to allow people to stay connected during the Covid-19 crisis.

IT&E's relief program, which runs until March 31, applies to Guam subscribers. Docomo's plan applies to Guam and CNMI subscribers.

“We feel that it is important to help subscribers access the internet in order to keep our community functioning as normal as possible. With no data caps our subscribers can be informed of the latest updates, work from home efficiently and access online class lessons and assignments,," said Jim Oehlerking, CEO of IT&E.

In addition, IT&E’s bill payment deadline has been pushed back from the 15th of the month. Subscribers can now pay their monthly bill anytime during the month and no late fees or suspensions will be applied.

IT&E stores remain open with strict sanitization and hand-washing procedures in place.

For those that prefer not to visit, IT&E associates are available to help via phone at 922-4483. Phone purchases and bill payments can be made online at www.ite.net.

During this challenging time, IT&E remains committed to keeping its subscribers connected to who and what matters the most.

" In times of rapid change, we rely on the strength of our connections. For the next 30 days we want to make it easier for you to stay connected to the things that matter most. We’re removing all data caps for anyone with a postpaid mobile plan. During this time, we are also offering payment graces. There will be no disconnections nor late fees imposed on any customer who may be going through financial hardship," said Rod Boss, president and CEO of Docomo Pacific.

Docomo said customers with postpaid mobiles plan in Guam or the CNMI will get endless mobile data for the next 30 days.

"Endless data means that you can connect more, work from home more, and share educational content and entertainment

with your children who may be home from school," the compaby said. " We also recognize the economic strain that our residential and business customers are experiencing. We have paused all disconnects due to non-payment and will be waiving all late fees during the same 30-day period."

