The Guam Police Department will be enforcing curfew for minors as part of the government’s efforts to mitigate and contain the spread of Covid-19, which has affected three local residents who all remain in isolation. Local businesses are also making adjustments to their hours of operations.

“To date, the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services has tested a total of 26 cases of Covid-19. The Government of Guam has implemented its planned Covid-19 response to identify and contain transmission on island,” states a press release from the Joint Information Center.

Curfew hours, which apply to those under 17 years old, will be from 10 p.m. on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday until 6 a.m. the following day; and from midnight to 6 a.m. on any Saturday or Sunday.

Under the curfew law:

A minor commits an offense if he or she remains in any public place or on the premises of any establishment on Guam during the curfew hours. A parent or guardian of a minor commits an offense if he or she knowingly permits, or by insufficient control allows, the minor to remain in any public place or on the premises of any establishment on Guam during curfew hours. The owner, operator, or any employee of an establishment commits an offense if he knowingly allows a minor to remain upon the premises of the establishment during curfew hours. Violators face a fine of $500.

The government reminded the community that the current guidance on large gatherings—of 50 or more people— remains in place.

The Guam Business Magazine has announced the postponement of the Businesswoman of the Year Gala at the Hyatt Regency Guam scheduled for April 25. The event will be rescheduled for later in the year.

“I would like to thank our 2020 nominees for graciously accepting their nominations, and we look forward to honoring them in the coming months," said Maureen N. Maratita, publisher of Guam Business Magazine. “It’s important that we all focus on the realities of Covid-19 right now. “I would also like to recognize the overwhelming support we have received from the communities in Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands for this program for the past 14 years.”

The Agana Shopping Center in Hagatna has shortened its operating hours beginning March 18. The shopping mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m on Sundays.

The Guam Premier Outlets in Tamuning opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m., two hours earlier than usual. Micronesia Mall, which usually opened at 10 a.m. now opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m., two hours early.

IT&E announced today it is removing data caps for all its Guam postpaid subscribers until March 31 and is pushing back bill due dates.

“We feel that it is important to help subscribers access the internet in order to keep our community functioning as normal as possible. With no data caps our subscribers can be informed of the latest updates, work from home efficiently and access online class lessons and assignments,," said Jim Oehlerking, CEO of IT&E.

In addition, IT&E’s bill payment deadline has been pushed back from the 15th of the month. Subscribers can now pay their monthly bill anytime during the month and no late fees or suspensions will be applied.

IT&E stores remain open with strict sanitization and hand-washing procedures in place.

Docomo Pacific said it has put its w ork-from-home policy into effect as part of the company's measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

"This is a proactive response to most recent news related to Covid-19. All associates should practice social distancing whenever possible, and conduct meetings via teams and phone,” Nathan Taimanglo, Docomo Pacific's chief people officer, stated in a company memo.

As a telecommunications provider, Docomo said its associates are well-equipped to work remotely. "As one of Guam’s largest private employers, it is our responsibility to help “flatten the curve” of Covid-19 outbreaks," Docomo said.

Docomo also denied rumors, spreading on social media, that its offices and stores had been quarantined.

"This is categorically untrue. Although no one has tested positive for Covid-19 in the company, Docomo Pacific is aware that one of its back-office associates is related to an individual currently under observation. We are closely monitoring any developments and will respond in a measured and appropriate way to safeguard the health and well-being of our associates and the public," Docomo said.

In a company-wide message Monday morning, Docomo Pacific president and CEO, Rod Boss, wrote, “To be clear, our HQ is not under quarantine, as many of you who came to gather your laptops and chargers this morning are aware of. Our work-from-home policy was implemented out of an abundance of caution. We urge everyone to stop sharing information that has not been validated, and which causes undue distress to people directly affected by this situation."

The Guam Regional Medical City has updated its visitor policy, limiting visitor to one per patient, effective immediately.

Also, children under 18 years of age are no longer allowed to visit GRMC, unless they are a patient. Patients must identify the individual they have selected to be their designated visitor with GRMC’s Customer Relations department at the front desk.

The hospital does not allow interchanging of individuals once the selected visitor has been identified at GRMC. The only exception is for patients who have overnight watchers.

Patients requiring a watcher may designate one visitor for GRMC’s regular visiting hours and another individual to be the overnight watcher. Both individuals must be identified with GRMC’s Customer Relations department. Effective immediately, there will be no visitors allowed in the Emergency Department. The only exception will be children who are coming to GRMC as patients. In this case, child patients may be accompanied by one parent or guardian.

No visitors will be allowed for patients who are considered a PUI (Patient Under Investigation) or have been positively confirmed as having Covid-19. Finally, viewing at the GRMC morgue has been limited to no more than 10 people and limited to one hour.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Monday issued an executive order limiting the occupancy of any place of business or public accommodation “for which attendance is anticipated to be fewer than 50 people, and shall operate at no greater than 50 percent occupancy and no greater than 50 percent of seating capacity. Exempted from this policy are retail establishments providing basic food and necessities such as grocery and convenience stores, hospitals, pharmacies, or other medical offices and facilities.

On Tuesday, the governor signed the anti-price gouging bill into law.

Bill 208-35, now Public Law 35-74, would freeze markups on the prices of goods or services deemed to be in short supply, or in danger of becoming short in supply as a result of a catastrophic event that prompts an emergency declaration.

The executive order will place a freeze on price markups a day before a disaster and for no more than 30 days. Merchants will be able to cover higher costs incurred from air freight on the sale prices of imported goods that would normally be imported via ocean freight.

Merchants who violate that law may owe up to three times the gross profits on overcharged goods. They can also be liable for five times the amount of inflated services and rentals.

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) recommends consumers use email when communicating their price gouging concerns and other matters related to the OAG office due to the current operation status. Info for price gouging should be directed to Consumer Protection Division. Email consumerprotection@oagguam.org.

