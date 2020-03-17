Docomo implements work-from-home policy

Docomo Pacific on Monday put its w ork-from-home policy into effect as part of the company's measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, which has infected three residents on Guam.

"On March 3, 2020, Docomo Pacific was among the first companies on Guam to assure our customers and community that we would prioritize the health and safety of our associates, our customers, and their families. And we remain committed in doing so," states a press release from Docomo.

Docomo Pacific's chief people officer, Nathan Taimanglo, sent an email to employees, stating, “Effective today, March 16, 2020, DOCOMO PACIFIC will be following our local government's lead in Guam and instructing our administrative teams at our DPAC HQ to work from home until further notice. This is a proactive response to most recent news related to COVID-19. All associates should practice social distancing whenever possible, and conduct meetings via Teams and phone.”

As a telecommunications provider, Docomo said its associates are well-equipped to work remotely. "As one of Guam’s largest private employers, it is our responsibility to help “flatten the curve” of COVID-19 outbreaks," Docomo said.

Docomo also denied rumors, spreading on social media, that its offices and stores had been quarantined.

"This is categorically untrue. Although no one has tested positive for Covid-19 in the company, Docomo Pacific is aware that one of its back-office associates is related to an individual currently under observation. We are closely monitoring any developments and will respond in a measured and appropriate way to safeguard the health and well-being of our associates and the public," Docomo said.

In a company-wide message Monday morning, Docomo Pacific president and CEO, Rod Boss, wrote, “To be clear, our HQ is not under quarantine, as many of you who came to gather your laptops and chargers this morning are aware of. Our work-from-home policy was implemented out of an abundance of caution. We urge everyone to stop sharing information that has not been validated, and which causes undue distress to people directly affected by this situation."