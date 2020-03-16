Mandatory quarantine for visitors from affected countries

Travelers who are coming from countries affected by Covid-19 will be subject to mandatory quarantine prior to entering Guam. Local businesses are mandated to cut down their traffic by half. The threshold for social gathering ban is now 50.

These are among the new guidelines under Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero's executive order issued today in an effort to control the spread of Covid-19, which has hit Guam.

"As a result of revised guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued earlier today, the executive order downwardly adjusts the prohibition on large gatherings. That prohibition now applies to gatherings of 50 or more people in a single room or single space at the same time for social, spiritual, and recreational activities, including, but not limited to, community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based, or sporting events, parades, concerts, festivals, fiestas, conventions, fundraisers, and similar activities throughout Guam," according to Joint Information Center.

The executive order also limits the occupancy of any place of business or public accommodation for which attendance is anticipated to be fewer than 50 people, and shall operate at no greater than 50 percent occupancy and no greater than 50 percent of seating capacity.

However, retail establishments that sell basic food and necessities such as grocery and convenience stores, hospitals, pharmacies, or other medical offices and facilities, are exempted from the reduced occupancy requirement.

"Effective immediately, non-resident travelers seeking entry into Guam who have spent a week or more in jurisdictions affected by COVID-19 will be subject to mandatory quarantine. The mandatory quarantine will be applied unless the traveler possesses a DPHSS recognized and certified document that attests he or she is not infected with Covid-19," the JIC said. "Returning residents without the same certification will be subject to quarantine in their homes for a minimum of 14 days. "

The Joint Information Center received the following updates regarding closures or updated hours of operation:

Schools:

The Guam Department of Education - closed until further notice; Guam Education Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, is postponed; all activities and events including Standards Based Grading information sessions and sports are canceled

Catholic Schools - closed until further notice

Mt. Carmel School - closed until further notice (correcting misinformation from a previous JIC release)

St. Paul Christian School - closed until further notice

Harvest Christian Academy - closed this week for Spring Break, but additional guidance regarding closure beyond that will be provided

St. John’s School - closed until further notice

Temple Baptist Christian School - closed until further notice

SIFA Learning Academy - closed until further notice

Guahan Academy Charter School - closed until further notice

iLearn Academy Charter School - closed until further notice

University of Guam - all on-campus classes are canceled until further notice. All online classes resume normal operations.

Guam Community College - closed until further notice

GovGuam

Judiciary of Guam: Closed at noon today. All court proceedings scheduled for this morning (prior to noon) will proceed as planned. All other judiciary functions and operations will be canceled until further notice.

Guam Regional Transit Authority: Both Paratransit and fixed route services continue normal operations at this time.

Guam Solid Waste Authority: GSWA advised trash pick-up will operate normally as scheduled with the exception of recycling, which will not be picked up. Transfer stations remain open, for now.

Department of Corrections: There will be no visitation at this time, effective immediately.



U.S. Renal Care Dialysis Centers

The U.S. Renal Care Dialysis Centers remain open until further notice. Patients will be contacted if there are changes to scheduled appointments. Patients are encouraged to contact the centers directly for more information:

U.S. Renal Care – Dededo: 637-3068

U.S. Renal Care – Finegayan: 588-0020

U.S. Renal Care – Sinajana: 475-3600

U.S. Renal Care – Tamuning: 646-3516

U.S. Renal Care – Tumon: 646-3773

Village Mayor’s Offices

All village Mayor’s Offices will remain open until further notice. All village gyms remain closed until further notice.

Military

Naval Base Guam and Andersen Air Force Base are assessing the situation and will provide a list of closures this afternoon as appropriate.

Naval Base Guam and Andersen Air Force Base Commissaries are closed.

DoDEA schools remain open at this time.

The Guam National Guard Readiness Center remains open and resumes normal operations at this time. Additional information will be provided if there are changes.

