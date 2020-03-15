Covid-19 brings guam, CNMI to a standstill

With the dreaded Covid-19 now on Guam, local agencies have changed several policies. Scheduled events on Guam and the CNMI have either been cancelled or postponed. Some agencies including the University of Guam have adopted technology to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



UOG cancels in-person classes

The University of Guam will cancel all in-person classes for Monday, March 16. Online classes will continue as scheduled.

All faculty, staff, and administrators are asked to report to work. UOG will prepare for the delivery of online classes, alternative modes of instruction, and the shifting of other UOG activities. Administrators will meet with their respective staff tomorrow to discuss the continuation of operations moving forward. Details will be announced as soon as possible.

"I ask that the UOG Community practice strict social distancing (6 ft. of distance from other people) and hygiene practices — not just for themselves and our fellow Tritons, but for the sake of the elderly and those with compromised immune systems,” UPG President Thomas Krise said. “Tritons are helping with this challenge, and we all need to act in solidarity and compassion to overcome this health emergency."

UOG adopts virtual conference

The 11th University of Guam Conference on Island Sustainability, scheduled to take place from March 30 to April 3, will transition into a virtual conference on the original dates and a festival to take place later this year.

The virtual conference will be broadcast worldwide from the UOG campus.

Then, in the second half of this year, the university and the governor will host an in-person Guam Green Growth (G3) Festival featuring inspiring talks, entertainment, and an update on the local implementation of the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.

The UOG Center for Island Sustainability will be providing details on next steps over the coming days for registered participants, those who submitted presentation proposals, and event sponsors and partners.

GSAT Assistive Technology Conference postponed

The GSAT Assistive Technology Conference, which was scheduled for March 20, will be postponed to a later date. The conference partners – Guam Legal Services, Guam Developmental Disabilities Council, and the UOG Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities Education, Research and Service – ask the community to stay tuned for the rescheduled date.

GMH visitor policy changes

The Guam Memorial Hospital’s emergency department is restricted to patients and staff only. If the admitted patient is a minor, person with a disability or otherwise requires a guardian, one visitor/caregiver will be authorized to accompany the patient. In all other patient care areas, one visitor/caregiver per patient is permitted inside the hospital facility. Viewing for the deceased will be limited to one hour.



GMH has begun temperature screenings of all visitors/caregivers before entering the hospital. Persons who register temperatures of 100º Fahrenheit or higher will not be allowed entrance. The GMH strongly encourages any person with temperatures of 100º Fahrenheit or higher to contact their private physicians. If a primary caregiver exceeds acceptable temperatures, an alternate caregiver will need to be identified.



Mayors council suspends events

The Mayors Council of Guam has suspended all village-sponsored events and activities until further notice.

“We are committed to the health and safety of our villages, especially our seniors. That’s why all the mayors and vice mayors are in agreement to suspend village events across the board until this COVID-19 situation improves,” said Executive Director Angel Sablan. “We know it’s hard and it’s temporary, but we will follow the Governor’s lead in making sure we encourage social distancing and reduce the likelihood of spreading any infection to protect our communities.”

GRMC adjusts visitation policy

The Guam Regional Medical City’s temporary change to its visitor policy in response to the Covid-19 situation goes into effect on March 16.

Effective on that date, visitors will be limited to one per patient. The new visitation policy will apply to in-patients and out-patients during visiting hours, which are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The new visitation policy will include pre-op patients and the Intensive Care Unit, who will be limited to one visitor per patient. ICU visiting hours are from 9 am. to 9:15 p.m. for the first 15 minutes of every hour.

The new visitation policy will also affect patients in the Emergency Room, who will be limited to one visitor per patient.

GRMC will begin health screening all visitors. Visitors will be screened for temperature and any recent travel. This new visitation policy will be in effect until further notice.

GMA conference on coronavirus postponed

The Guam Medical Association’s coronavirus conference originally scheduled for March 15 at Dusit Thani Hotel has been rescheduled for April 12.

GMA said it has “taken great consideration of the concerns raised by the Guam Board of Medical Examiners on the reality of the coronavirus on our island.”

Naval Base Guam implements touchless ID policy

The U.S. Naval Base Guam and Naval Security Forces, a new policy has been implemented effective immediately for all those entering all NBG installations to hold up their ID cards for the gate guards to be scanned.

The touchless ID policy is an effort to minimize the exposure and spread of germs to both security members and drivers.

What to expect:

. The sentry will direct the driver of the vehicle to collect all identification card/access credentials of all in the vehicle.

. The sentry will direct the driver of the vehicle to extend his/her identification card/access.

. The sentry will observe the picture matches the driver of the vehicle, observe the identification access credential has not expired and observe the identification card/access credential for any evidence of tampering.

. The sentry will also direct the driver to flip his/her identification.

. The same steps will be executed for all other occupants in the vehicle.

DCCA temporarily ceases programs, Flame Tree Arts Festival postponed

In the CNMI, the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs announced the suspension the Man Amko’ Center Congregate Services, the Garapan Street Market, Tanapag Youth Center After School and Weekend Programs and Kagman Community Center After School and Weekend Programs

The annual Flame Tree Arts Festival slated for April has also been postponed until further notice.

