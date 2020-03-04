DZSP21 gets BOS contract

Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific awarded a $60 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification to add and exercise a six-month option period to DZSP 21, LLC of Marlton, N.J., Feb. 27 for base operating support (BOS) services at Joint Region Marianas.

"This contract award is a vital tool to ensuring mission readiness for our installations within Joint Region Marianas," said NAVFAC Marianas Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Turner. "I am extremely proud of our NAVFAC team of professionals and I applaud their efforts in completing this significant milestone in procuring critical services for the sustainment of Guam's military operations."

The work to be performed will provide facility and BOS for the following services: management and administration, port operations, ordnance, material management, facility management, sustainment, restoration and modernization, electrical, wastewater, steam, hot water and demineralized water, potable water, transportation and environmental.

Work will be performed at various locations on the island of Guam, with an expected completion date of August 2020.

DZSP 21 held a 10-month bridge contract last year, pending resolution of protest against the initial selection of Federal Flour Solutions.

Click here to subscribe to our digital edition