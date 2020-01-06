US DHS updates national terrorism advisory system bulletin

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) and the Mariana Regional Fusion Center (MRFC) follow the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) updates to the National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS).



Since December of 2015, DHS has included a new form of advisory, the NTAS Bulletin, which provides information to the public. It describes broader, more general trends and current developments regarding threats of terrorism. The NTAS features an advisory system that consists of three types: Bulletin, Elevated Alert and Imminent Alert, with the Bulletin being the lowest form of advisory. For more information on the levels of advisory, visit https://www.dhs.gov/ntas-frequently-asked-questions.



“The current NTAS bulletin is in effect until Jan. 18, 2020. The current bulletin provides a brief summary of the situation with Iran,” stated Tim Aguon, Homeland Security advisor. “While the bulletin highlights there is no specific, credible threat to the United States at this time, the Department of Homeland Security is actively monitoring and preparing for any threat. It is important for the community to be aware of the current situation with foreign nation states and remain vigilant.”



In the CNMI, Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres issued the following statement on the US Department of Homeland Security’s National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin regarding the changing threat landscape following the recent US airstrikes in Iraq that led to the elimination of Qaseem Soleimani the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated

Foreign Terrorist Organization.



“As governor, my administration and I continue to receive updates from the White House and the Department of Homeland Security on the situation in the Middle East. While DHS has indicated that there are no specific, credible threats against the US, the CNMI Government will continue to monitor any and all threats to the United States homeland and here in the Marianas in collaboration

with our federal partners.

The safety and security of every American and residents who call the Marianas home are primary priorities, and we will continue to join the rest of the Nation in assessing potential threats to our islands and our homeland.”

Details:

On Jan. 2, 2020, the United States carried out a lethal strike in Iraq killing Iranian IRGC-Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani while Soleimani was in Iraq.

Iranian leadership and several affiliated violent extremist organizations publicly stated they intend to retaliate against the United States.At this time we have no information indicating a specific, credible threat to the Homeland.

Iran and its partners, such as Hizballah, have demonstrated the intent and capability to conduct operations in the United States.Previous homeland-based plots have included, among other things, scouting and planning against infrastructure targets and cyber enabled attacks against a range of U.S.-based targets.

Iran maintains a robust cyber program and can execute cyber attacks against the United States. Iran is capable, at a minimum, of carrying out attacks with temporary disruptive effects against critical infrastructure in the United States.Iran likely views terrorist activities as an option to deter or retaliate against its perceived adversaries.

In many instances, Iran has targeted United States interests through its partners such as Hizballah.Homegrown Violent Extremists could capitalize on the heightened tensions to launch individual attacks.

An attack in the homeland may come with little or no warning.The Department of Homeland Security is working closely with our federal, state, local, and private sector partners to detect and defend against threats to the Homeland, and will enhance security measures as necessary.

The community is advised to report any suspicious activity, threatening social media posts or messages relating to current events, to local authorities and the MRFC online at https://mlrin.org/, following the joint campaign between Department of Homeland Security and Government of Guam, “If You See Something, Say Something” or call 671-475-0400 / email mrfc@ghs.guam.gov. In the event of an emergency, call 911.

