United adds weekend flight between Guam, Honolulu during peak summer season

United Airlines announced today that it has added a new weekend flight between Guam and Honolulu from June 5 through Aug. 15, 2020, to support the strong demands of the upcoming summer peak travel season.

That additional frequency, which brings the total number of flights between Guam and Honolulu to eight times weekly, will depart Honolulu on Friday and Guam on Saturday. United currently operates a daily flight between the two islands (UA201/200) aboard a Boeing 777-200 aircraft.

In addition to the existing daily Guam-Honolulu flight, Guam customers will be able to choose from a second weekend flight which will also be operated by a Boeing 777-200 aircraft.

The additional flight (UA77) will depart Honolulu on Friday at 4:45 p.m. and arrive in Guam at 8:25 p.m. on Saturday.

The new flight from Guam (UA76) will depart at 5:55 p.m. on Saturday and will arrive in Honolulu at 5:10 a.m. the same day. The additional summer flights will add more than 700 seats weekly or more than 8,000 seats between the islands during the summer peak period. Tickets are now available for purchase.



“An additional 8,000 seats between Guam and Honolulu is exciting news for our customers in the region and for Guam and Hawaii’s tourism industries,” said Sam Shinohara, United managing director for airport operations for Asia/Pacific.

“As Guam’s hometown airline, we continue to closely monitor the market to look for growth opportunities. Our customers will have more flight schedule choices for travel to Hawaii and the mainland U.S. during one of the busiest seasons of the year.”

