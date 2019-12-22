Guam, CNMI now included in RECA

Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands are now officially included in the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA), Interior Assistant Secretary Douglas W. Domenech announced today, highlighting the defense spending measure’s salient provisions relevant to U.S. territories and freely associated states.

The RECA program— which ends in 2022— provides up to $150,000 for individuals who are suffering from leukemia as a result of radiation exposure during the United States’ nuclear testing and uranium mining.

“I am glad to see that there are several provisions included in the FY 2020 National Defense Authorization Act that are important to furthering the work that we do with the U.S. territories and freely associated states,” Domenech said. “Several reports required under this legislation will also help inform the U.S. government on what work is being done and what areas may need additional focus.”

President Trump on Friday signed the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, which includes several provisions relevant to Guam, the CNMI, Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands and Palau.

Besides Guam and the CNMI inclusion in RECA, other provisions touching on the insular areas are as follow:

The Secretary of Energy has been tasked to provide a report on Runit Dome on Enewetak in the Republic of the Marshall Islands by June 2020; The Department of Defense Under Secretary for Intelligence has been tasked to report on foreign military activities in Pacific Island countries. The report, due in or around April 2020, is to include the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau; and The Secretaries of State and Defense are tasked to issue a joint report on the current status of security cooperation and assistance to Pacific Island countries by March 31, 2020. This report is also to include the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau.

Also included in the NDAA for 2020 is the Sense of Congress that the United States has strong and enduring interests in the security and prosperity of Oceania and the Western Pacific region including the close relationships with the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau, also collectively referred to as the freely associated states .

The Sense of Congress includes expanding support to the FAS for climate mitigation, protection of the marine environment, and maritime law enforcement as well as expediting negotiations on the renewal of the Compacts of Free Association before financial provisions expire in 2023 and 2024. Lastly, the Sense of Congress honors the men and women of the FAS who serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.

